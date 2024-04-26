Grand Hotel gets ready to officially open for its 138th season

The Grand Hotel is getting ready to officially open for its 138th season and with it comes a ton of new renovations.

One of the upgrades they’ll be looking to show off is their 120-foot retaining wall that was built over the winter.

The wall will help with erosion issues near the entrance of the resort.

The project cost $5 million and is one of a few big projects they’ve done over the last couple of years.

“I think one of the most important things you can be is a good steward to a building that’s 138 years old. You have to be good stewards. And we discovered last fall that there is a need out front of the building on Grand Avenue to stabilize the road itself and to protect the building. So there’s a significant investment this past winter to build a retaining wall that will give the island and the people who come here a very safe passage across our front drive and preserve the hotel,” said Jeff Hess, Vice President of Grand Hotel.

The Grand Hotel officially opens for the season next Friday, May 3rd.