$100,000 check puts Save Cornwall group closer to saving dam

CHEBOYGAN COUNTY — The campaign to save the Cornwall Dam in Cheboygan County is getting closer to its goal.

On Tuesday, the group “Save Cornwall” received a check worth $100,000 from Awakon Federal Credit Union.

The founder of the group Curtis Goldsborough says this means they have 75% of the close to $1.5 million needed to repair the dam, which was set to be removed.

Goldsborough says he’s amazed at what the group has been able to accomplish, going from just raising awareness to taking action and raising funds.

“We really just wanted to highlight and showcase the importance of Cornwall and make the statement that, hey, this place is worth saving. And so, you know, fast forward now 14, 15 months. We obviously been able to accomplish that and now have so many different project partners that have come on board to have everyone in alignment,” said Goldsborough.

The rest of the funds need to be raised by their June deadline.

