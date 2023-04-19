Grassroots Effort to Save a Popular Recreation Spot in Northern Michigan Gains Steam

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said back in January they had no choice but to draw down the Cornwall Flooding Dam over safety concerns. The dam is located in Cheboygan County between Wolverine and Canada Creek Ranch, and a 2019 study showed it was badly in need of repair.

And when the DNR struggled to find the funding, they decided it was best to drain the water and get rid of the dam.

Now, they’ve agreed to perform another geo-technical analysis while state lawmakers look for money.

“It would be devastating; I have memories here with my son. This place is special to us. And I can’t get away from just the permanence of a decision to remove it. This has been here for over 50 years. There are thousands of people that have literally generational memories here,” said Goldsborough.

If you join the Facebook group, ‘Save Cornwall’, you’ll see hundreds of pictures like Curtis Goldborough’s.

He’s the group’s organizer. He said people have been enjoying the spot hidden deep in the Pigeon River Country State Forest for decades.

“This is this is people’s happy place. It’s where they go to get away. It’s where they go to reconnect with nature. So many people have said coming here is a spiritual experience for them,” said Goldsborough.

People opposed to the drawdown of these floodwater also say it would ruin this ecosystem, and what they say, is a rare gem like no other.

Rare for many reasons said Goldsborough.

“The flooding here is a non-motorized body of water. You just get that pristine, quiet wilderness experience here that is so hard to find anywhere else,” said Goldsborough.

The ‘Save Cornwall’ campaign has spurred discussions with the DNR, who now has said they are willing to do another geotechnical study next month.

“We’re hopeful that that is going to show that, you know, the dam is not in imminent failure condition and hopefully that’s going to buy us some more time,” said Goldsborough.

‘Save Cornwall’ has also gained the attention of state lawmakers. This includes House Representatives Cam Cavitt and Ken Borton, and Senator John Damoose in Lansing who have introduced legislation to fund the repair the dam and preserve the flooding.

“You know, to have an issue like this way up north be heard down in Lansing, and you know, to see a house bill put forward and what not, that feels great. I think that’s a success in and of itself,” said Goldsborough.

Goldsborugh said talks about the current proposed legislation to fund repairing the dam is happening in the Senate subcommittee Wednesday and then in the House subcommittee Thursday.

If it passes, then it moves on to the General Appropriations Committee. If approved there, it could land on the governor’s desk by the end of July, early August. That’s plenty of time before the DNR’S timeline for the expected drawdown.

‘Save Cornwall Flooding’ Campaign Gains Momentum