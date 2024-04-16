Highly pathogenic bird flu identified in Newaygo Co. commercial flock

NEWAYGO COUNTY — MDARD reports that the Michigan State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory has detected the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a commercial poultry facility from Newaygo County.

This is the seventh detection of HPAI in a commercial facility since the disease was first detected in Michigan in 2022, and the first detection in Newaygo County.

“Biosecurity remains the best tool available to combat HPAI, and we continue to encourage producers of all sizes to enhance their biosecurity measures to reduce the risk of introducing this disease to their farm,” said MDARD Director Boring.

Advertisement

”Taking preventative measures to keep wild birds away from farms is essential to combatting HPAI and limiting its impact,” said State Veterinarian Dr. Nora Wineland, DVM, MS, DACVPM. “As wild birds continue to migrate and the outside temperatures remain cool and temperate, conditions are ideal for the virus to spread. This is why it is so vital for producers to assess the risks on their premises and tighten protocols. Protecting animal health is of the utmost importance.”

HPAI is a highly contagious virus that can be spread in various ways including by wild birds, through contact with infected poultry, by equipment, and on the clothing and shoes of caretakers. Farmers should:

Prevent contact between domestic and wild birds by bringing them indoors or ensuring their outdoor area is fully enclosed.

Wash your hands before and after handling birds as well as when moving between different coops.

Disinfect boots and other gear when moving between coops.

Do not share equipment or other supplies between coops or other farms.

Clean and disinfect equipment and other supplies between If it cannot be disinfected, discard it.

Use well or municipal water as drinking water for birds.

Keep poultry feed secure to ensure there is no contact between the feed/feed ingredients and wild birds or rodents.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the public health risk associated with avian influenza remains low. Also, no animals or products infected with HPAI will enter the commercial food chain. As a reminder, people should properly handle and cook all food.

RELATED

Advertisement

MSU Extension urges farmers to take precautions after bird flu is detected in Ionia Co. poultry flock

Highly pathogenic avian influenza found in Montcalm Co. dairy herd

Texas person diagnosed with bird flu after being in contact with cows

Highly pathogenic avian influenza identified in Bay Co. backyard bird flock