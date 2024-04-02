Bird flu detected in Ionia County poultry flock

LANSING - Following a report to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, the Michigan State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory has detected the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza in a commercial poultry facility from Ionia County.

Since the disease was first detected in Michigan in 2022, this is the fourth detection of HPAI in a commercial facility, and the first detection in Ionia County.

As wild birds complete their spring migration, it is crucial for every producer to protect their animals from wild birds and the germs they could be carrying.

”As the weather remains cool and wild birds continue their migration, conditions are ideal for the virus to thrive and spread. While these conditions persist, the need to take preventative measures will be high,” said State Veterinarian Dr. Nora Wineland. “Keeping HPAI out of Michigan’s domestic animals remains a team effort, and it must be a top priority for all.”

HPAI is a highly contagious virus that can be spread in various ways from flock to flock, including by wild birds, through contact with infected poultry, by equipment, and on the clothing and shoes of caretakers.

To protect other facilities in Michigan, the premises is currently under quarantine, and the birds will be depopulated to prevent disease spread. These efforts also help to ensure the safety and integrity of the commercial food supply.

”Michigan’s egg farmers are among the most proactive in the country, with their diligence leading to rapid detection of HPAI in this flock,” said Dr. Nancy Barr, executive director of Michigan Allied Poultry Industries. “Strict biosecurity measures are in place to protect flocks from the increased threat of HPAI.”

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the public health risk associated with avian influenza remains low. Also, no animals or products infected with HPAI will enter the commercial food chain.