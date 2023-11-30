Highly pathogenic avian influenza identified in Bay Co. backyard bird flock

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) says highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has been identified in a backyard flock from Bay County. This is the first case of HPAI in Bay County since the disease was first detected in Michigan last year.

HPAI can spread from flock to flock, including by wild birds, through contact with infected poultry, by equipment, and on the clothing and shoes of caretakers. To protect other flocks in Michigan, the Bay City flock is currently under quarantine and about 50 birds will be depopulated.

No birds or bird products infected with HPAI are allowed to enter the commercial food chain, but you should always properly handle and cook all poultry and eggs.

Advertisement

If you have backyard birds or a commercial flock, here are steps you can take to protect Michigan’s domestic birds:

Prevent contact between domestic and wild birds by bringing them indoors or ensuring their outdoor area is fully enclosed.

Wash your hands before and after handling birds as well as when moving between different coops.

Disinfect boots and other gear when moving between coops.

Do not share equipment or other supplies between coops or other farms.

Clean and disinfect equipment and other supplies between uses. If it cannot be disinfected, discard it.

Use well or municipal water as drinking water for birds.

Keep poultry feed secure to ensure there is no contact between the feed/feed ingredients and wild birds or rodents.

Domestic bird owners and caretakers should watch for multiple sudden deaths in the flock, a drop in egg production, a significant decrease in water consumption, diarrhea, sneezing/coughing, or an increase in sick birds. If you suspect avian flu in your flock, contact MDARD immediately at 800-292-3939 (daytime) or 517-373-0440 (after-hours).

If you notice unusual or unexplained deaths among wild birds, please report using the Michigan Department of Natural Resources’s “Eyes in the Field” app. Choose the “Diseased Wildlife” option among the selections for “Observation Forms.” You can also call the DNR Wildlife Disease Laboratory at 517-336-5030.