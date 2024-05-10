Nessel begins process of suing fossil fuel companies

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is taking the first step towards suing fossil fuel companies, alleging that years of intentional confusion and inaction by the industry has damaged the planet, economy and human health.

“These companies have made an untold billions and billions of dollars profiting off of their products, which did great harm to the state of Michigan,” Nessel said.

Nessel reached out to law firms yesterday to get help with the case. Once selected, litigation could begin in the coming months.

A report released last month by congressional Democrats revealed that members of the industry were aware in the 1960s that fossil fuel use could contribute to climate change.

“They embarked in this massive disinformation campaign, so that they could continue to sell the exact same products that they knew were going to be doing so much damage over the course of time,” Nessel said.

Phil Goldberg, special counsel for the National Association of Manufacturer’s legal center, says in a statement that Nessel’s actions wouldn’t be productive in stemming the effects of climate change.

“We share AG Nessel’s desire to address the challenge of climate change, but this litigation is not the type of action that is going to lead to meaningful solutions. It has no legal merit, which is why similar cases have already been rejected,” he said.

Nessel hasn’t publicly indicated which companies could be involved in the litigation, but those targeted in other states’ lawsuits have included ExxonMobil, Shell, Chevron, BP and the American Petroleum institute, the industry’s trade group.

All of these organizations other than Shell did not respond to requests for comment. Shell responded and declined to comment on the announcement.

Nessel compares the possible suit and previous lawsuits against opioid distributors, PFAS manufacturers and tobacco companies.

In 2019, Michigan became the first state to sue opioid manufacturers and distributors for damages. The resulting settlements resulted in nearly $1.5 billion for the state, to be distributed over the next two decades.

Michigan also receives around $300 million per year in payments from the tobacco industry, a result of lawsuits brought by more than 45 states in the 90s.

“In every single one of these industries, they had their own internal studies that showed the harms caused by their product, but they chose not to disclose those harms,” Nessel said. “And they chose not to change the way that they manufactured a product or distributed a product, because they were making so much money off of it.”

Eight other states and DC have sued fossil fuel companies in recent years. Some have made similar climate change claims while others claim consumer deception from years of climate impact denial from the industry.

Nessel says the state could receive billions from the industry if she wins her case.