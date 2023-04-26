‘Catfish Mom’ Will Spend Up to 5 Years in Prison for Harassing Daughter

The mom accused of catfishing her own daughter and her daughter’s boyfriend was sentenced to 19 months to five years in prison.

Kendra Licari previously pleaded guilty to two counts of stalking a minor after being charged with five felony counts for harassing her own daughter, and her daughter’s boyfriend, for more than a year with hundreds text messages.

Police say Licari hid her identity and location with fake IP addresses and tried to make it seem like another student was sending the messages.

