Today in history: S.S. Badger makes maiden voyage

On March 21, 1953, the now historic S.S. Badger set off on its maiden voyage on Lake Michigan. The S.S. Badger and its sister ships are the last — and the largest — coal-fired, steam engine car ferries built in the United States.

Originally manufactured to transport rail cars across the lake, the Badger was considered a train ferry, not a car ferry. As time went on, transporting trains across Lake Michigan diminished and the ship was converted into a car ferry.

The S.S. Badger has transported millions of passengers since her rebirth in 1992.

In 2016, the Department of Interior officially designated the Badger as a National Historic Landmark. It is the only historic landmark that moves.

The 410-foot ship can accommodate 600 passengers and 180 vehicles, including RVs, motorcycles, motor coaches, and commercial trucks during her sailing season.