S.S. Badger announcing reservations for the 2024 season after the 2023 season ends abruptly

LUDINGTON — After having to cut the season short last year, the S.S. Badger is now taking reservations for June 2024.

Last year’s operating season for the Badger had to end abruptly when the docking system broke. The boat wasn’t damaged, but getting cars and passengers on wasn’t possible.

With repairs underway, they are now hopeful that everything will be up and running soon. Which means they are taking reservations now with the first departure set for June 14.

Advertisement

“We’re just ready to get back into a regular routine. Excited to see all the passengers again. We were celebrating our 70th anniversary last year and it kind of all got cut short. So we’re just excited to get back to seeing everybody,” Tara Hartley, the ticketing and reservation manager, said.

Hartley said if the repairs remain on schedule, they could start the season as early as May 17.