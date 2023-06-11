S.S. Badger Celebrates 70 Years With Birthday Bash in Ludington

A typically busy walkway now sees people standing still, only moving to get a better angle of the S.S. Badger cruising by in all her glory.

The steamship always draws attention in Ludington, but this is more special than usual. It’s the Badger’s 70th birthday. The big 7-0 calls for a big celebration.

MaryLou Ohnsman lives in Ludington, and says she would not miss the event.

“Very, very festive atmosphere, family and people are just happy to be outside,” she said.

She says you could feel the energy, with plenty of face painting, yard games, and Badger gear. MaryLou can’t help but reflect on her first cruise aboard the S.S. Badger in 1994. She says she loved the wide open air, the birds as the ferry approached the shore, and the people aboard.

“Loved it for various reasons,” MaryLou explained.

She loved it so much, she joined the crew in 2021. Now she enjoys greeting people, whether it’s their first or 101st time on board.

“I had a lady, her 288th time on the board as excited as if it were her first time,” she said. “I’m retired, I don’t have to work, and I love working for the Badger.”

The party drew in more than just locals. Tom McGaw is from Jackson, and drove three hours for the birthday bash.

“Just here to see the Badger,” he said. “To be so up close and personal and enjoy the celebration, I love Ludington, it has my heart.”

Since every party has presents, people brought some necessities like water, toothbrushes and soap, all for a good cause.

“All this is going to a local organization, the Children’s Advocacy Center here in Mason County,” MaryLou explained.

Giving back to the community, and giving memories to generation after generation. The S.S. Badger was built in 1953 weighing more than six tons, standing seven stories high and 410′ long.

She still earns plenty of compliments at 70.

“Excellent, excellent, excellent, I’m looking at her now and she’s just beautiful,” said MaryLou with a smile on her face.

“The paint job looks wonderful, love it,” added Tom.

Some say she even has some more pep in her step, too.

“It’s faster now, it seems to be faster,” said MaryLou.

70 years down, and plenty more trips over the Lake Michigan waves in store.

“Going to be a tool that’ll take us across Lake Michigan for decades, is my prediction,” said MaryLou.

“Happy 70th badger, we love you,” said Tom.

The S.S. Badger is offering specials this season like $70 mini cruises for her 70th birthday. Click here to book your tickets.



