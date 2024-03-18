MDOT construction 2024: When and where to expect delays across Northern Michigan

While traveling around Northern Michigan in 2024, expect some delays because of a host of construction projects. According to the plans from the Michigan Department of Transportation, some of the current and upcoming work includes:

Here are some more details on each of these projects including time-lines and what work will be completed.

Charlevoix Bascule Bridge

The Michigan Department of Transportation has scheduled overnight closures of the bascule bridge on US 31 in Charlevoix from March 25-28. The closures will run from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. those nights, traffic will follow detours on US 31, M-66, M-32 and US 131.

The work is part of a $6.3 million project that will replace the bridges tread and track components, which are critical to the 74-year-old bridge’s operation, MDOT said in a release.

During the overnight closures, pedestrians and bicyclists will be prohibited from crossing the active work zone.

Until April 1, the bridge will be closed to marine traffic in the channel that would require the bridge to open, according to MDOT. From April 1 until the project completion in late May, the channel will reopen to marine traffic. The project began in late October 2023 and will also include work on the bridge railings, electrical components, joints, curbs and gutters.

Lane closures on US 131

Work underway on two-phase bridge project near Cadillac.

A $3.6 million repair project started early thanks to springlike weather in the Cadillac area. The southbound US 131 bridge over M-115 is being repaired and the estimated end date is May 22. The northbound bridge will undergo similar repairs in fall 2024.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, the project includes deck replacement, steel repairs, pin and hanger replacement, structural steel cleaning and coating, substructure repairs, guardrail and approach work.

Lane closures and shifts are part of the project on US 131 and M-115.

Lane closures on I-75 near Indian River

Single-lane closures and traffic shifts are expected for the next two months on the I-75 bridges over the Indian River in Cheboygan County.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said the $407,000 project will improve the ride quality of the bridge approaches and extend their service life.

The work is slated to begin March 25 and estimated to end May 23.

Gaylord I-75 business loop rebuild

The project will rebuild 2.2 miles of I-75 business loop between the south I-75 exit and Gaylord and Wisconsin Avenue/Grandview Boulevard, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. A rebuild of the asphalt roadway, a new roundabout at McCoy Road and nonmotorized pathways and streetscape improvements are part of the project.

Work is scheduled to begin April 1 and be completed by Nov. 1.

An open house is 4-6 p.m. at Jay’s Sporting Goods, 1151 S. Otsego Ave., Gaylord on March 18 to share more information.

Mackinac Bridge lane closures

The Mackinac Bridge Authority said Monday it will begin a two-season repaving project on the bridge’s north viaduct and approach truss spans March 25, weather permitting.

Repaving, deck repairs, and joint repairs on the two northbound lanes of the bridge will begin March 25 and is scheduled to be completed by May 23. Traffic will be maintained with one lane open in each direction during construction. All lane closures will be lifted after May 23.

MDOT to host March 18 open house for Isabella County road projects

The public is invited to learn more about an $18.9 million investment to improve 1.6 miles of M-20 from US 127 to Mission Street in Mount Pleasant.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, this is the second phase of the two-year project. In 2023, construction focused on the M-20 corridor east from Packard Road to west of US 127.

The second phase includes pavement, storm sewer, sidewalk improvements, a pump station and bridge improvement work. The construction starts March 18 and is expected to end on Nov. 14. Traffic will continue with lane closures and traffic shifts, according to MDOT.

The open house is 4-5:30 p.m. at the MDOT Mount Pleasant Transportation Service Center, 1212 Corporate Drive, Mount Pleasant.









