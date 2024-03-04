Traverse City businesses prepare to work around major road construction downtown

TRAVERSE CITY — Business owners are preparing for difficulties as Grandview Parkway and Front St. construction in Traverse City begins next week.

Karl Bielman, owner of Nawbin Jewelry and Curiosities on E. Front St., said they plan to close during the first week of construction to adjust. After that, they plan to reopen, although a possible route to reach the shop by car is unclear.

Bielman said it’s bittersweet because they do understand the construction is necessary.

“The project needs to be done. I mean, I’ve been here for 16 years,” said Bielman. “You can tell from the condition of the road, it’s been ignored.”

Phase one of construction, from Garfield to Front St., will last until July.

Phase two, impacting Front St. to Division, will last from July to November.