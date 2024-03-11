Mackinac Bridge repaving work begins March 25

ST. IGNACE — The Mackinac Bridge Authority said Monday it will begin a two-season repaving project on the bridge’s north viaduct and approach truss spans March 25, weather permitting.

Repaving, deck repairs, and joint repairs on the two northbound lanes of the bridge will begin March 25 and is scheduled to be completed by May 23. Traffic will be maintained with one lane open in each direction during construction. All lane closures will be lifted after May 23.

Work has been scheduled to help minimize delays to traffic and disruptions to special events on the bridge, officials said.

”As with any construction in Northern Michigan, the best weather unfortunately coincides with the highest traffic volumes,” said MBA Chief Engineer Cole Cavalieri. “We’re glad we’ve been able to schedule this work to occur before traffic peaks for the summer to reduce delays for travelers.”

Weekend traffic peaks between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., often resulting in traffic backups, even with all toll lanes open. Drivers should consider crossing at off-peak times or prepare for delays.

Wide-load restrictions will be in place in both directions for any vehicles wider than 10 feet during construction. Wider loads will be allowed to cross once per day between 7 and 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and traffic will be stopped for brief periods for those crossings.

Due to this work, the St. Ignace Visitors Bureau’s annual Jeep the Mac event will not include a bridge crossing. Instead, the Bureau has renamed the event, Jeep the Yoop, scheduled for May 10-12.

Work will resume in late March 2025 with repaving of the two southbound lanes. The overall project is scheduled to be completed, with all lanes reopened, by May 22, 2025.

The MBA’s sole source of funding is from tolls and fees collected, with all revenue used to maintain, operate, and protect the bridge. Live traffic camera views of the bridge, updates on bridge conditions, toll rates, and information on the MacPass program can all be found on the MBA website: www.MackinacBridge.org.