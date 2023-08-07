Man accused of kidnapping, killing 2-year-old Lansing girl pleads not guilty

UPDATE 8/7/23 1:25 p.m.

On Monday, Rashad Maleek Trice, 26, pleaded not guilty to kidnapping and killing 2-year-old Wynter Cole-Smith.

He’s charged with one count kidnapping resulting in death, and kidnapping a minor. The mandatory minimum for the first is life in prison, the second is 20 years with a maximum of life in prison.

Advertisement

RELATED: Lansing Police Department: Body of missing 2-year-old found

RELATED: Attorney General Dana Nessel announces new charges against Wynter Cole-Smith’s alleged murderer

8/7/23 9:25 a.m.

A Michigan man accused of kidnapping and killing a 2-year-old girl from Lansing is due in federal court Monday.

Advertisement

Rashad Trice is accused of kidnapping and killing Wynter Cole Smith in July.

Wynter was taken from her home in Lansing, police said.

After a long search, her body was found in an alley on Detroit’s east side three days later, police said.

If Trice is convicted of kidnapping resulting in death, the minimum sentence is life in prison. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, he could face the death penalty.

If he’s convicted of the second count of kidnapping a minor, the minimum sentence is 20 years in prison, officials said.