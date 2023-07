Rashad Trice

Winter Smith

The Lansing Police Department is still looking for a missing 2-year-old after arresting her alleged kidnapper.

Rashad Trice was arrested in St. Clair Shores early Monday morning. He was last seen with 2-year-old Winter Smith on Sunday around 11:30 p.m. in Lansing.

If you see Winter or have any information, please call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600 or call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7867.