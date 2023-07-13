State pursues charges against Wynter Cole-Smith’s alleged murderer

Rashad Trice

The man accused of kidnapping and killing two-year-old Wynter Cole-Smith was back in court on Thursday in Ingham County.

Rashad Trice is accused of assaulting Wynter’s mother on July 2 and then leaving her apartment with Wynter.

When police arrested Trice later that day, Wynter wasn’t in the car with him. Her body was found on July 5 in Detroit.

Attorney General Dana Nessel says she will conduct the state prosecution of Trice on all his state charges, ranging from assault to home invasion. In a statement Nessel said in part, “This is a tragic case, and by consolidating the prosecution into one venue, we are recognizing the hardship the surviving victim and family continue to face.”

Besides his state charges, Trice is charged federally with kidnapping, and kidnapping resulting in death.