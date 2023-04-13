Local Attorney Reacts to New Gun Laws, Gun Store Owner Raises Concerns About Possible Impact on Business

Local Attorney Reacts to New Gun Laws, Gun Store Owner Raises Concerns About Possible Impact on Busi

Not everyone is pleased with the new gun laws as some people in Northern Michigan are raising concerns.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s signing of two new gun control laws, with a possible third on the way, has some people upset, and gun advocates threatening to sue.

“All of the second amendment support groups are going to sue on these things and [the laws are] not going to withstand constitutional scrutiny,” claims local attorney David Bieganowski.

Thursday, Governor Whitmer signed two new laws, one for universal background checks and the other requiring safe storage. Bieganowski says the safe storage law prevents gun owners from adequately defending themselves and says universal background checks are just not getting to the root of the problem.

However, he says the biggest concern is the proposed red flag laws.

“There’s not enough due process, you violate the second amendment,” Bieganowski points out. “It’s clearly unconstitutional I think they know that and they’re just going to pass it, run it up and let us sue them,”

And while Bieganowski raises concerns over whether or not the new laws are constitutional, one local gun store owner is worried about how these new laws may impact his business.

“Every time they put more laws in, it affects us more,” admits Carl’s Sports Center Owner, Carl Carlson. “We’re kind of hoping that it will be better than what we’re hearing, but it doesn’t sound like it.”

Bieganowski says the new laws are infringing on responsible gun owners and won’t solve the greater issue.

“I would really like to know what Whitmer’s intention is. To keep guns out of the hands of criminals, because this isn’t it. She’s just affecting millions of law abiding citizens for no reason,” Bieganowski says.

The new laws won’t go into effect for at least another 90 days.