Whitmer Signs Several Gun Bills - Here’s What Each One Means

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday signed into law gun bills that will establish universal background checks for all firearm purchases and safe storage requirements.

“Today, we are turning our pain into purpose and honoring those we have lost with common-sense gun violence prevention legislation supported by a majority of Michiganders,” Whitmer said. “Universal background checks and safe storage are long-overdue steps we are proud to take today that will save lives by keeping guns out of the hands of criminals and domestic abusers and children in the home. I want to thank my partners in the legislature for getting this done, the advocates who fought so hard to make this happen, and every Michigander impacted by gun violence who shared their stories. We will keep working together to prevent mass shootings, reduce gun violence, and save lives.”

Whitmer signed Senate Bills 79, 80, 81 and 82 and House Bills 4138 and 4142.

Advertisement

Senate Bill 79 will require an individual to keep a firearm being stored or left unattended on a premises unloaded and locked with a locking device or stored in a locked box or container if it is reasonably known that a minor is or is likely to be present. It also establishes a range of penalties for a violation.

Senate Bill 80 updates the state’s criminal code for safe storage of firearms for child access protection.

Senate Bills 81 and 82 lower the costs of firearm safety devices to ensure more owners can purchase them.

House Bills 4138 and 4142 close loopholes in the current laws and expand universal background checks to all firearms.



