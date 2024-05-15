3 Michigan men face federal charges for fire at Isle Royale National Park

MARQUETTE — U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten on Wednesday announced that his office has filed federal charges against Dylan Kenneth Wagner, 29, of Grand Rapids; Jason Arden Allard, 28, of Macomb; and Scott Warren Allard, 30, of Clinton Township.

The men are charged with one count of lighting, tending or using a fire causing damage to real property and one count of violating conditions established by the superintendent at Isle Royale National Park. Both charges carry a maximum penalty of up to six months’ imprisonment, up to a $5,000 fine, up to five years’ probation and mandatory restitution.

“Some of America’s most stunning places are right here in Michigan, including Isle Royale National Park,” said Totten. “These alleged crimes threatened the safety of park visitors, employees, and the ecosystem that sustains a rich diversity of life. We’re committed to protecting Isle Royale National Park and Michigan’s other national treasures for all to enjoy – today and for generations to come.”

The charging documents allege that while in Isle Royale National Park on Aug. 12 and 13, 2022, Wagner and the Allards camped north of the junction of the Mount Franklin and Tobin Harbor Trails. They camped illegally in an area too close to the trail and had a fire that was not in one of the metal rings or grills provided by the park, the allegations state. That fire caused the burning of park property and created a public safety hazard.

Established in 1940, Isle Royale National Park is a remote island archipelago in Lake Superior, set aside for the benefit and enjoyment of the public and to preserve and protect its wilderness character, cultural and natural resources, scenery, and ecological processes.



