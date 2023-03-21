Local Man Raising Awareness, Proposes Trail Following Deadly Buggy Accident

Following a deadly buggy accident, one local man wants to raise awareness and find a safer route for the Amish to get into town.

Amish Buggy Near Manton

The Amish community near Manton is mourning the loss of two children who died when a car smashed into them Monday at the intersection of East 16 Road and North 19 Road. Monday’s accident has lead Edward Gilde to launch an effort to raise awareness and try to find a safer route.

“Our plan is to provide alternatives for the Amish to be able to get into Manton and traverse our roads out here without incurring such a traffic hazard,” Gilde admits.

Gilde is offering to open up a trail that cuts through a portion of his property and would give the Amish a shortcut off of M-42 and into town.

Car Drives Past Amish Buggy in Wexford County

However, Gilde says the trail would only work if the county changes a portion of 18 Road from seasonal and begins plowing the road in the winter.

“This way they would be able to get all the way into Manton the back way much safer,” Gilde states.

Gilde says he’s talking with the Amish community near Manton and working with the road commission to raise awareness and make traveling safer.

“We need to at least start a dialogue and start talking about this. This is an important safety issue,” Gilde says.