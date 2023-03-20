2 Children Killed, 1 Hurt Badly After Car Slams Into Amish Buggy in Wexford Co.

Two children were killed and one other suffered serious injuries after an accident Monday morning involving a passenger vehicle and an Amish buggy, the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office said they received a call at 8:15 a.m. about a crash at East 16 Road and North 39 Road. According to a preliminary investigation, a vehicle traveling east on East 16 struck an Amish buggy carrying three children as the buggy pulled into the intersection, heading south on North 39.

All of the children were thrown from the buggy in the crash, and the sheriff’s office said a 11-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.

A 9-year-old girl was flown to Devos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids with serious injuries. No names are being released at this time, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver of the motor vehicle - a 48-year-old Manton man - and his three passengers didn’t suffer any injuries, the sheriff’s office said. The preliminary investigation found that speed does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

The Wexford County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Michigan State Police, MMR, Cedar Creek Township Fire Department, Manton Fire Department and the Colfax Township Fire Department.