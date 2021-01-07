World Leaders Condemn Riot at Capitol

The certification of Biden as the 46th president of the U.S. happened hours after the riot that left at least one woman shot dead.

During the counting Wednesday, protesters hit the streets and stormed the U.S. capitol.

The protest quickly turned into an insurrection. The mob rampaged into the capitol, breaking windows.

There was even an armed standoff at the doors of the House floor.

DC Metro Police say one woman, a Trump supporter and 14-year veteran of the Air Force, was shot during the riot and eventually died.

Three others died while it was all unfolding from medical emergencies.

As people entered the capitol, lawmakers were put into lockdown. Some evacuated and others were forced to shelter in place.

The entire D.C. National Guard was activated to help capitol police remove rioters.

Shortly after that, the Washington D.C. mayor announced a curfew would take effect at 6 p.m.

By 6:30, police cleared the capitol and the mob dispersed shortly after.

Leaders locally and around the world are calling for peace and condemning the violence.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said, “A fundamental rule of democracy is that, after elections, there are winners and losers. Both have to play their role with decency and responsibility so that democracy itself remains the winner.”

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said, “What is happening is wrong. Democracy, the right of people to exercise a vote, have their voice heard and then have that decision upheld peacefully, should never be undone by a mob.”

French President Emmanuel Macron said “What happened today in Washington, D.C., is not America, definitely. We believe in the strength of our democracies, we believe in the strength of American democracy.”

Former assistant secretary for Homeland Security, Dr. Steven Bucci, says he has never seen damage like this to a governmental building.

North Central Michigan College Political Science professor, Scott LaDeur, says actions like this threaten future elections.

Congressman John Moolenaar spoke with 9&10 News Wednesday evening. He condemned the violence and called it a sad day at the Capitol.

During the protests, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and former Republican Governor Rick Snyder joined together to call for national unity.