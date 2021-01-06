Congressman Moolenaar Addresses Capitol Violence

Northern Michigan’s News Leader spoke with Congressman John Moolenaar Wednesday evening.

The congressman spoke to us from a secure location after being evacuated from his office.

The congressman condemned the violence at the Capitol.

He called the situation troubling and a sad day at the Capitol.

He says the House and Senate may be back in session Wednesday to continue their review of the Electoral College.

“In America we are better than this. We can have disagreements, we can have debates, but there’s always been a need for decorum. When it comes to a civil debate, there’s respect for the rule of law, respect for one another, and that collapsed today,” said Moolenaar.

Moolenaaar said he planned to raise no objections to the Electoral College.