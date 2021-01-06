Attack on U.S Capitol Building Gets Devastating Reactions From Those in Government

Moments before the votes for the 2020 Election were set to be counted by Congress, a mob of rioters stormed the U.S Capitol Building.

Former assistant secretary for Homeland Security, Dr. Steven Bucci, says he has never seen damage like this to a governmental building.

Bucci says, “I was completely surprised to see it turn the way it did. I thought maybe they would move from the mall over to the Capital and be around the building but to see them storm the Capital-that’s really unfortunate.”

He says riots like this typically happen when the building is empty.

“It usually happens at night when there’s nobody at work. In this case the key players, including the Vice President and the Speaker of the House were there in the building doing their job on this day,” said Bucci.

He calls those that participated dishonorable.

Bucci says, “They should not think that they did something to defend freedom in America. They basically spit all over the flags they were carrying around and that I spent my entire adult life putting my life on the line to defend. What they did was wrong.”

North Central Michigan College Political Science professor, Scott LaDeur, says actions like this threaten future elections.

LaDeur says, “It becomes a question of whether precedence and norms are being set that any future loser of a presidential contest will seek to summon a mob to attempt overturn the results of a legitimate election.”

He says not there is only one thing for President Trump to do.

“What he has to do is completely disendow that and then concede the election and make way for the President Elect,” says LaDeur.

Both Bucci and LaDeur say the republican response to the incident over the next 12 hours could either help the nation or create a further divide.