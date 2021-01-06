Whitmer, Snyder Call for National Unity Amidst Protests at US Capitol

Governor Gretchen Whitmer and former Republican Governor Rick Snyder joined together to call for national unity amidst the violent protests at the US Capitol during Wednesday’s joint session of Congress to tally the electoral count.

Whitmer and Snyder issued the following joint statement:

“What is unfolding today in our nation’s capital is truly appalling. Violence, vandalism, and insurrection have no place in this great country of ours. We are a nation of laws, not mobs,” Whitmer said. “While we come from different backgrounds and political parties, Governor Whitmer and I share a deep love for our country,” Snyder said. “We must always remember that we are Americans first, and we are not one another’s enemy. That’s why I join with Governor Whitmer in calling on people of goodwill across America to pray for peace, calm, and healing.” “Now is the time to put this election behind us once and for all,” Whitmer added. “We must unify as one nation to defeat our real enemy, which is the pandemic that has taken far too many of our friends, neighbors, and loved ones. As Americans, there is no problem we can’t solve, and no challenge we can’t meet. Let’s all stay safe. Let’s take care of each other. And let’s move forward together, as one United States of America.”