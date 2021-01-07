Congress Certifies Biden as 46th President of the US

The United States Congress has given the green light to the Electoral College vote.

The move officially makes Joe Biden the next president of the United States.

The joint session of Congress reconvened after the capitol riots to continue counting the Electoral College votes.

Lawmakers met into the early morning hours to ok the vote with the proceedings presided over by Vice President Mike Pence.

Motions to throw out Georgia and Pennsylvania’s electoral votes for Biden were rejected.

Objections to Arizona, Nevada and Michigan’s electoral votes also failed.

The final count: 306 for President-elect Joe Biden and 232 for President Trump.

President Donald Trump says there will be an “orderly transition on January 20th” now that Congress has concluded the electoral vote count.

But Trump says he totally disagrees with the outcome of the election.