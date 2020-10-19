Senate Plans Votes Amidst Stimulus Bill Talks

This week will be a critical week for stimulus bill talks.

The Republican-led Senate is calling for two votes this week on plans that could bring financial relief to millions of Americans struggling because of the pandemic.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced there would be a vote Tuesday on a standalone Paycheck Protection Program bill to help small businesses. And on Wednesday, a vote on a $500 billion stimulus bill Democrats blocked last month.

But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says lawmakers still need to answer key questions. On Sunday, Pelosi put a 48 hours deadline on negotiations.

“But we’re saying to them we have to freeze the design on some of these things. Are we going with it or not? And what is the language. They took out 55% of the language that we had there for testing and tracing.”

The president said on Sunday lawmakers need to do whatever they can to pass this stimulus bill. And even says he thinks it should be expanded.

“I want to do it at a bigger number than she wants. That doesn’t mean all the Republicans agree with me, but I think they will in the end if she would go along with it, I think they would too.”

McConnell says they are still planning on pushing forward with the $500 billion stimulus bill.

Democrats have been pushing for a larger deal worth more than $2 trillion and are expected to block McConnell’s effort.