Cadillac’s Dockside Inn permanently closes

The owners of the waterfront restaurant the Dockside Inn in Cadillac announced the venue is permanently closed.

This year for the first time, the restaurant operated on a seasonal basis, claiming a lack of snow slowed down business from tourists.

“There’s a lot of rumors, that we’re not going to open back up, that’s not the case. All the employees know that we are going to start back up and we plan on it,” Lake Cadillac Resort and Dockside Inn Partner Michael Blackmer said to 9&10 reporters in November.

The venue was estimated open date of March. However, the restaurants Facebook page had a post Friday that indicated no plans to reopen this season or in the future.

“With immense sorrow, we regret to inform you that Dockside Inn will not be reopening for the 2024 season and beyond. From deep in our hearts, we would like to thank you for supporting Dockside Inn and our staff over the years. It has been an incredibly amazing journey. We hope you remember your time spent with us fondly as we will forever cherish your support and patronage over the past four years. We have no doubt that another great facility will occupy this waterfront space in the near future, and look forward to seeing what they can do with the location,” the post read.

The restaurant offered fine dining from their scratch kitchen and waterfront views of Lake Cadillac. The future of the property is unknown at this time.



