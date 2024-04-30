Missing 97-year-old found, officials say

Donald Beatty

UPDATE 4:10 p.m.

Grand Traverse 911 reported that the missing 97-year-old “has been located by responders and is in their care.”

TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse 911 on Tuesday posted that a 97-year-old is missing from Traverse City.

The report said Donald Beatty, 97, was last seen at 3:15 a.m. Tuesday morning at his home off Sumac Drive.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, black shoes, flannel shirt and using a blue walker.

If you come across Donald, please contact Grand Traverse 911.



