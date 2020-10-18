Speaker Pelosi Sets 48 Hour Deadline for Coronavirus Stimulus Deal to be Passed By Election Day

Lawmakers in Washington, D.C. are still working towards a deal for another coronavirus stimulus package.

On Sunday, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi put a deadline on negotiations.

The Democratic House Speaker said a deal must be reached within 48 hours if they want to pass a bill before Election Day.

She said negotiations with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin would still continue after Tuesday if a deal isn’t reached, but it wouldn’t get done in time before Election Day.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced there would be two votes this week. That includes a Tuesday vote on a stand-alone paycheck protection program bill to help small businesses.

Democrats have been pushing for a larger deal, more than two trillion dollars, and are expected to block McConnell’s effort.