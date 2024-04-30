Charges filed in Wexford County death investigation

Michael Peter Hayes

Katelynne Jonelle Hendricks

Two people are now charged with killing a Wexford County man and then burying his body.

This is a case Northern Michigan’s news leader has been following since February.

That’s when Michigan State Police say they found a body at a property in Cedar Creek Township.

Advertisement

Michael Hayes and Katelyn Hendrix were both charged Tuesday with the death of Michael Hague.

Hayes faces first degree premeditated murder charges as well as charges of mutilating a body and concealing death.

18-year-old Katelynne Hendrix is charged with accessory after the fact as well as with concealing death.

Prosecutors say Hayes shot and killed Michael Hague in mid-February before burying his body.

Advertisement

Hague was reported missing several days later.

Tuesday, prosecutors said Hayes later told a friend he may have to leave the area and may not return.

They also said Hayes told someone on a jail house called he needed help getting his favorite ‘piece’ from the scene.

Hayes was denied bond.

Advertisement

Hendrix is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Right now it’s still now clear how Hendrix, Hayes and Hague may have known each other or what lead up to Hague’s death.