Afghanistan Veteran Travis Snyder to Lead Crossroads Corvette Auto Show Parade

This year’s Crossroads Corvette Auto Show in Mackinaw City was c ancelled due to COVID-19 but the parade is still happening.

All you need is $5 and anyone with a corvette can participate.

The parade lineup will begin at 6 p.m. on Saturday at the Odawa Casino in Mackinaw City.

The guest of honor leading the parade is Travis Snyder, a marine who is walking 300 miles to raise awareness of veteran suicide and mental health.

The Mackinaw City Chamber of Commerce says it’s a great opportunity to support Travis and his cause.

“It was fantastic. It was so fortuitous that he happened to be coming to the area the same weekend that we are having our one event. We’re excited to have a way to honor him as he arrives in Mackinac and with our event he’s going to lead the parade,” said Jamie Westfall, Executive Director of Mackinaw City of Commerce.

On Sunday, the American Legion Post 159 will present Snyder with a check in support of veteran suicide awareness.