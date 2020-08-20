Afghanistan Veteran Walking 300 Miles to Bring Awareness to Veteran Mental Health

Travis Snyder traveled 800 miles around Lake Michigan last year to bring awareness to veteran suicide. This year, he’s back on the road on a new 300 mile journey.

“This year I started in Holland, where I’m from originally, and I’m making my way to Mackinaw,” said Snyder. “It’s for the same mission and cause: promoting veterans’ mental health awareness.”



Snyder, an Afghanistan veteran himself, learned a lot from his trip last year.

“Men and women who served in Vietnam, World War II, Desert Storm, and all the way up to Iraq and Afghanistan, we’re all still struggling with mental health challenges,” said Snyder. “Some time ago it wasn’t encouraged to talk about it and bring it to light like it is now.”

He’s had a lot of support from people who have been following his journey.

“A lot of the same folks that reached out last year have been there this year to provide a meal or shelter,” said Snyder. “A lot of other great friends that I’ve met over this last year have reached out too to kind of help support the cause.”

Snyder plans on walking 22 miles to each destination to remember the 22 men and women who lose their lives to suicide each day. But to him, it’s not about the numbers.

“It’s really about the big picture and that is to let veterans know of the resources out there available to them if they need help,” said Snyder. “You have something to offer this world whether it be myself or somebody else that’s going to reach out halfway, we’re willing and able to help you find your way through the darkness and overcome what you’re struggling with.”

Snyder plans on passing through Pentwater, Ludington, Manistee, Copemish, and then Traverse City, Elk Rapids, Charlevoix, Petoskey and Hallston before reaching Mackinaw City.

You can follow Snyder’s trip on his Facebook page here.