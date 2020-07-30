Why These New COVID-19 Restrictions Now? Health Department Weighs In

After Governor Whitmer announced new COVID-19 restrictions Wednesday, many in Northern Michigan were left wondering why these restrictions now?

The Health Department of Northwest Michigan addressed that question Thursday.

“We do hope it reduces some of the transmission risk,” said health officer Lisa Peacock. “While I don’t claim to know all of the reasons for this decision, I suspect it is at least two-fold.”

First, the restrictions are aimed at recent outbreaks.

“Many of the recent uptick in cases across the state have been related to some large outbreaks that have been related to gatherings,” Peacock said.

Second, they believe these restrictions are put in place now to avoid further spread and therefore further restrictions.

“If limiting a few high-risk activities can reduce the risk to further wide spread damage to the economy or reduce the risk of not being able to have in person instruction in our schools than perhaps the benefit is worth it,” Peacock said.

They say now it is important we all stay safe to stay open, while also putting schools in a good place to open in just a few weeks.

“We need for community transmission to remain low, we need widespread compliance with the mitigation measures required, and we all need to be patient in enduring restrictions and inconveniences,” Peacock said.

Right now, COVID-19 hospitalizations remain low in Northern Michigan but that can change.

“The hospitalizations and deaths have come a few weeks later than the increase in cases so we are certainly carefully watching that,” Peacock said.

They remained focused in containing the spread.

“I would hope the governor actions would help us in our efforts to contain spread of the virus,” said medical director Dr. Josh Meyerson.