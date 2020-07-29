BREAKING: Gov. Whitmer Signs Two Executive Orders Restricting Indoor Gatherings, Bar Services

Governor Whitmer signed two executive orders amending Michigan’s Safe Start Order and issued revised workplace precautions.

Starting July 31, the entire state has to limit indoor gatherings to 10 people .

The executive order also says that bars must close indoor service if they earn more than 70% of their income from alcohol.

“After seeing a resurgence in cases connected to social gatherings across the state, we must further limit gatherings for the health of our community and economy,” said Governor Whitmer.

This order allows Detroit casinos to open August 5 with 15% capacity.

For the full executive order on the MI Safe Start Plan and gatherings, click here.

For the full executive order on workplace safeguards, click here.