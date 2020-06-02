Michigan Reports 199 New COVID-19 Cases, 37 Deaths

Michigan is reporting 199 new cases of the coronavirus and 37 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan now has 57,731 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 5,553 COVID-19 deaths.

Tuesday’s deaths include 11 deaths identified during a vital records review.

The state updates these numbers every day at 3 p.m.

Monday the state was at 57,532 confirmed cases with 5,516 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of May 29, 38,099 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

Another popular northern Michigan festival is now including itself in the long list of canceled events because of the coronavirus.

The 15th annual Germanfest in Big Rapids was scheduled for September, but the committee made the tough decision to cancel this year’s festivities.

Committee member Mark Viel says there are too many unknowns with COVID-19 and they do not feel comfortable moving forward with planning.

Traverse City commissioners gave the green light and are putting a stop to traffic along two blocks of Front Street for the rest of the summer.

The DDA presented the plan to the board Monday night to close the 100 and 200 blocks of East Front Street between Park and Union streets.

The idea is to support businesses like restaurants and retail that are limited to 50% capacity because of the coronavirus and let them add additional seating space outside.

The closure is set to take effect in about two weeks and will last through Labor Day.

The Missaukee Conservation District is challenging residents with its quarantine quest.

Staff created it so people can safely enjoy the great outdoors while practicing social distancing.

Education Coordinator Andrea Mayer says the quest has 10 different elements that include identifying trees, making a bird feeder, and making art with leaves.

With large crowds gathering in cities all around, U.S. health experts are warning of likely new coronavirus outbreaks.

Just under half of states are seeing a drop in coronavirus cases, including the hardest-hit state, New York.

Monday New York announced the number of positive cases in the state has dropped to less than 1,000.

That’s the lowest level since the outbreak began.

But the nation’s top health officials say it could be a short-lived dip if social distancing is not maintained.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz pleaded with protesters to consider the risk.

“I am deeply concerned about a super-spreader type of incident. We’re going to see a spike in COVID-19, it’s inevitable,” Walz said.

Many states, including Michigan, have ramped up testing.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention anticipates a large jump in cases because of the increase in testing, as well as ongoing protests and state reopenings.

For the latest coronavirus news and additional resources, click here.