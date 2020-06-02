Traverse City Commissioners Agree to Close Front St. to Traffic This Summer

Traverse City commissioners gave the green light and are putting a stop to traffic along two blocks of Front Street for the rest of the summer.

The DDA presented the plan to the board Monday night to close the 100 and 200 blocks of East Front Street between Park and Union streets.

The idea is to support businesses like restaurants and retail that are limited to 50% capacity because of the coronavirus and let them add additional seating space outside.

The closure is set to take effect in about two weeks and will last through Labor Day.