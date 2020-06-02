Canceled: Big Rapids 15th Annual Germanfest

Another popular Northern Michigan festival is now including itself in the long list of cancelled events because of the coronavirus.

The 15th annual Germanfest in Big Rapids was scheduled for September, but the committee made the tough decision to cancel this year’s festivities.

Committee member Mark Viel says there are too many unknowns with COVID-19 and they do not feel comfortable moving forward with planning.

“We can’t afford, or can’t take the chance to invest in tents, invest in bands, invest in sausage, when we don’t even know if we can have the event,” Viel says. “A second concern is, let’s face it, we rely a lot on sponsors and right now businesses are hurting. Many of them aren’t even open yet. How can we go to a business and say sponsor us?”

The Germanfest committee says they hope next year will be an even bigger and better celebration.