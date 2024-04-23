Mason County Sheriff's Office involved in active situation

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office says they’re involved in an active situation at the Comfort Inn at 5323 W. US 10 in Pere Marquette Township around 8:15 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office says the situation has been contained to a specific area of the hotel, and there is no threat to the public.

They are asking the public to avoid the area.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office says they’re being assisted by Michigan State Police, Ludington Police Department, and the Oceana County Sheriff’s Office.

9&10 News will keep you updated as we learn more.