Michigan Coronavirus Cases Total 53

The Michigan Department of Health And Human Services says they have confirmed 28 more cases of coronavirus in the state over the weekend.

That now brings the total to 53 cases.

The state announced eight of those cases on Saturday, and then 20 more Sunday.

Gov. Whitmer did not say which counties the patients are from, but previous cases include Bay, Ingham, Kent, Washtenaw, Wayne, Oakland and Monroe counties.

The state has not announced cases in Northern Michigan yet, but one patient is from Charlevoix County. The woman had flown internationally but didn’t head back up north after her trip.

Parents are being urged to contact their childcare providers before bringing kids in for care this week.

The Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs says child care providers are “trying to make the best decisions” with the information they have. Child care providers are also being encouraged to contact guardians to let them know if their services are available or if their facilities are closed.

The governor also banned events of 250 people or more and she is prohibiting price gouging.

On Sunday night, she also announced that the Michigan Department of Transportation has lifted seasonal weight restrictions so trucks can deliver necessary shipments of important supplies.

Gov. Whitmer urged shoppers to stagger their grocery trips to avoid overwhelming retailers. She is also working with the Gaming Board to possibly explore closing or limiting operations of casinos.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention says events of more than 50 people should be postponed or canceled for the next two months.