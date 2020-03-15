Attorney General Addresses Price Gouging, Crowd Restrictions during Coronavirus Outbreak

The Attorney General held a press conference on the recent executive orders made by the Governor. The two-part press conference broke down the Governor’s orders to shut down events of 250 people or more, as well as her order that prohibits price-gouging.

The Governor’s new executive order on price gouging enhances the crime to a misdemeanor during the crisis. The attorney general’s office also said four Michigan businesses are under investigation for price gouging. Downstate businesses have been flagged for charging upwards of 900% for essentials like hand sanitizer.

The state has more than 75 complaints of price gouging that they are currently investigating.

Attorney General Dana Nessel and other leaders also discussed the importance to honor the governor’s rules on crowd limits. All events with more than 250 people are canceled for the time being, which has impacted churches, restaurants and more.

Nessel emphasized the importance of keeping a distance of six feet between persons, avoiding contact with others and staying home when sick.

The Michigan Restaurant Association was also at Sunday’s press conference to urge every restaurant and bar to take the Governor’s executive order seriously. They mentioned that carry out and delivery should be prioritized during this time. The Association acknowledged that this will be a devastating blow to business owners’ bottom line, but it’s important they take the utmost precaution right now.

Any bar that breaks the 250 person limit could face misdemeanor charges or have their liquor license revoked entirely.

Michigan has yet to go as far as issuing a complete shut down for the bar and restaurant industry in the state, although Ohio and Illinois have done that already.

The Great Wolf Lodge in Traverse City has decided to shut down for two weeks in response to the coronavirus crisis.

So far, there are 45 cases of coronavirus in Michigan with dozens of tests still pending. Across the U.S. there are at least 3,000 coronavirus cases and at least 62 people have died in the outbreak.