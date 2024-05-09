National Cherry Festival announces winning 2024 commemorative print

TRAVERSE CITY — The winner of the National Cherry Festival Commemorative Print has been announced.

The Commemorative Print Program was transformed into a student art contest back in 2022, awarding more than $6,000 in awards.

The executive director for the National Cherry Festival, Kat Paye said this year’s winner is Delaney LeMarble, a high school junior from Flushing, a Flint suburb.

The theme for this year’s contest was ‘Cherry Treats’ and LeMarble won for her piece called ‘Cherrystone Park’, which depicts bears enjoying a picnic of cherry related goodies.

“Local art is very important to us. We, of course, have had a print program for many decades, from adult competition to student art competition. So first place received $1,000 last night. second place, $750. and third place, $500 towards their future education,” said Paye.

Paye said 30 artists are also chosen to compete in the “People’s Choice’ portion of the contest-with the top five winners receiving gift cards for art supplies.

You can purchase the print at the National Cherry Festival offices or online.

Print prices are $20 and $40.