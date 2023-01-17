Skip to Main

National Cherry Festival

1h ago

What makes Traverse City the prime place for cherries?

By Katie McClung
13h ago

Videographer Josh Monroe rides with the Thunderbirds in Traverse City

By Josh Monroe
17h ago

We spoke to local farmers to see what it takes to grow Michigan’s famous cherries

By Elizabeth Hosang
1d ago

Today is your last chance to enter the cherry recipe contest

By Site Staff
1d ago

National Cherry Festival airshow demonstration is Friday evening

By Braulis Pimentel and Tyler Brintnell
2d ago

Sights and Sounds: Cherry blossoms in bloom

By Jeremy Erickson
4d ago

National Cherry Festival setting up for Saturday kickoff in Traverse City

By Josh Monroe
4d ago

U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds arrive for Traverse City Airshow

By Zachariah Wheaton
17d ago

Best of National Cherry Festival

Enter between June 19 and July 02 and you could win a prize from the four!

By Michael Ramsey
32d ago

National Cherry Festival Announces Final Candidates for 2023-24 National Cherry Queen

By Josh Monroe