Tornadoes Cause Destruction in Southern Michigan Tuesday Evening

A strengthening storm system caused destruction across parts of Southern Michigan Tuesday evening. It’s the same system that started near Iowa the day before causing damage from Iowa down to Oklahoma.

The main line of storms developed after 4 pm moving into far SW Lower Michigan. They intensified and became tornadic quickly.

The first tornado warning was issued at 5:14 pm for Van Buren County. The concern was a possible tornado and large hail. About a half hour later, another tornado warning was issued which included Kalamazoo County.

This image shows the storm developing around 6 pm. There were indications of a tornado near Portage and another south of Vicksburg.

600 pm

This next image goes inside the storm and shows wind speed and direction, 5 minutes later. The bright colors indicate high winds. When you have bright red and green near each other, it indicates wind rotation.

605 pm winds

The damage from this storm is incredible. This is a picture of a FedEx Building near Portage, MI taken by Alex Meledez.

FedEx Building Damage

As of 11:30 pm, there is only 1 injury report when a woman broke her leg when taking shelter from the storm.

The threat of severe storms has passed and now they have some time to start clearing the debris.

Stay tuned to 9 and 10 News for updates about the tornadoes.