National Cherry Festival says Blue Angels, Thunderbirds will not be coming in 2025

TRAVERSE CITY — On Thursday, the National Cherry Festival announced that their venue was not chosen by the Blue Angels or Thunderbirds for the 2025 season.

In a statement, executive director Kat Paye said:

“The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and U.S. Navy Blue Angels annually choose their show site from many airshows around the county. While we were not selected by either team in 2025, it’s a complete honor to have been chosen in the past and we continue to look forward to future show opportunities with all the jet teams.

“As for 2026, those airshow schedules will be announced in December of 2024 at the International Council of Airshows.

“We are soaring with excitement about the 2024 National Cherry Festival Airshow in less than 60 days featuring the US Navy Blue Angels, A-10 Thunderbolt Demo, solo airmen RJ Gritter and Mike Goulian, USCG Sar demo, Flying Horsemen P51 and more.”

You can also catch the Blue Angels documentary at the Cherry Blossom Theatre IMAX starting May 16 at 7 p.m.