Motorcycle crash with SUV leaves Traverse City biker with life-threatening injuries

Motorcycle-SUV crash

TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan State Police say a motorcyclist has life-threatening injuries after a crash with an SUV on Wednesday.

Troopers were called to the scene on Garfield Road near 3 Mile Road in East Bay Township. They say the SUV driven by a Kalamazoo man turned onto Garfield Road from 3 Mile.

Troopers say the SUV crossed paths with the oncoming motorcycle. The driver, a Traverse City man, fell off the bike in the crash.

Advertisement

The motorcyclist was taken to Munson Medical Center for life-threatening injuries. MSP says the SUV driver was uninjured.

The crash is still under investigation, and it is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor.