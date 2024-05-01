Project Feed the Kids receives major donation from Subaru Share the Love Event

TRAVERSE CITY — Subaru’s Share the Love Event just gifted Project Feed the Kids $50,000 – the largest donation in the nonprofit’s history.

Project Feed the Kids started four years ago as a way to help provide free meals to any children struggling with food insecurity and has provided about 380,000 meals. They now have five different cooler locations.

Co-founder Tiffany McQueer said this check will help them feed 25,000 children.

“I’m eternally grateful and just so thankful,” said McQueer. “This is our legacy. This is our life all wrapped up into one. And to have the opportunity to help others is so great for us.”

Anyone can come help pack lunches at J&S Hamburg on South Airport every Thursday at 9 a.m.