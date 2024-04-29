Project Feed the Kids seeks donations to install cameras at meal coolers

TRAVERSE CITY — Project Feed the Kids’ mission is to get food to the needy, but some of that food is going to waste.

They make over 3,000 meals a week to help combat food insecurity, with five cooler locations where people can take meals as they need. However, people have been throwing food in the trash or leaving bags with only a few items left in them.

To help mitigate the issue, they are asking for donations to install security cameras at the coolers.

“The new cameras will give us the ability to see inside of the camera and around them as well, like a whole 360 view. We’re hoping that will deter some things and give us the insight to see what’s really going on,” said Jason McQueer, co-founder. “We will also be able to check, to know when the coolers are empty.”

To help donate to project feed the kids, you can visit their website.