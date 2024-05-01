National Principal Day: Todd Kulawiak of Buckley Community Schools

“He’s a very committed school administrator, so he has been with the district for 17 years. He’s our longest standing school administrator in the history of the school district. And so, his commitment is to the program as a whole, he’s really committed to bringing programs to the school for all students to be able to participate,” said Buckley Superintendent, Jessica Harrand.

Todd Kulawiak is the principal at Buckley Community Schools. Over his 17 years of being an administrator, the school’s enrollment has increased 25%. But more than the numbers, it’s about the culture and community he has created throughout nearly two decades.

“We have a belief that the most valuable resource that a school has is their teachers and staff. So those people that support the learning of students. And Mr. K is really known for being a supportive administrator to those teachers,” said Harrand.

Advertisement

“Mr. Kulawiak is not your average principal. If you get stuck in a snow snowbank on your way to school. If you were to call the office and say, I’m going to be late, I’m stuck in a snowbank, Mr. Kulawiak would hop in his truck, and he would come get you out. It’s a very family-based atmosphere here. And he’s a huge reason why people are so comfortable with him as administrator, because he acts kind of just as like a caretaker for the kids, but also for the community,” said Buckley Teacher, Sara Papineau.

But how did this journey begin for Mr. Kulawiak 17 years ago?

“ I Actually came out of college with a biology degree and a physiology degree, plus a certification in education. In the private sector, I worked for Parke-Davis Pharmaceutical, for three years, and I loved making money. But money doesn’t motivate me intrinsically. We’re making drugs or saving people’s lives. But I wasn’t seeing it happen. And then an opportunity happened where a dean of students Athletic Director position came available at Benzie Central, my alma mater. I got hired. I was there for 12 years and enjoyed it. And then this position came open and my J.V. basketball coach at the time when I was the varsity coach, he always talked about great things at Buckley, and the opportunity came where I said, maybe I’ll take the leap of faith and be a principal. And I did, and I do not regret it - not one second,” said Principal Kulawiak.

And he’s not just a principal. He’s also a coach, confidant, support system, listening ear, and the heart of Buckley Community Schools.

Advertisement

“He has helped me with a lot. I remember this year he became our basketball coach for J.V. and I have like panic attacks after certain games, and he didn’t know that about me. But he does try his best to know students on a personal basis, which is really nice. And I remember one time after a game we won and he said something to me like congratulating me, but I ended up crying and walking away because I was having a panic attack. And he didn’t realize that. And then the next day he pulled me aside and talked to me, asked me if I was okay, which was really comforting to know that he actually cared,” said Buckley student Lavaya Lockett.

“I don’t see myself working. I’m fortunate that I consider that I go to school every day and I’m going to school for 47 years and I keep on learning. I got an education because I want to inspire. But in turn, I never thought that the kids would inspire me each day,” said Kulawiak.

Mr. K shared with me one of the most rewarding parts about being a principal at a small school district.

“Buckley is the hub of the community. When you come to any event, the community comes here, people, who don’t even have kids in school. They still show up for events. And for me to be able to be part of a K-12 building where I get to see a student come in as a kindergartner and leave as a young adult 13 years later and graduating and having so many doors open for them,” Kulawiak said,

Advertisement

The Buckley community could all agree on one thing...

“He is definitely a big impact on our lives and like everyone around the community and staff and everyone knows who Mr. K is and he is just an amazing guy,” said student, Addisen Harrand.







